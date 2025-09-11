South Korea's Lee says immigration raid targeting Korean workers could hit US investment

HANDCUFF SHOCK

Lee said Seoul was negotiating with Washington "to ensure that visa issuance for investment-related purposes operates normally".

This could include "securing additional quotas" or even creating a new visa category, he said, adding that he trusted the "US side will find a solution".

"But under the current circumstances, Korean companies will have little choice but to hesitate about making direct investments in the US," he added.

South Koreans made up the majority of the 475 people arrested at the Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia last week, according to immigration agents.

The operation was the largest single-site raid conducted since US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown, a top political priority since he returned to office in January.

The raid came less than a month after Trump welcomed President Lee to the White House.

Images of the workers being chained and handcuffed have caused widespread alarm in South Korea, and Seoul had negotiated to make sure the workers were not handcuffed again as they were repatriated, Lee said.

The raid highlights lopsided priorities in the Trump administration, which is "actively bringing in large-scale production facilities while neglecting to train local workers", said Kim Dae-jong, professor of business at Sejong University.

"As a result, South Koreans are having to train the local workforce. Logically, the two sides' workers should be allowed to work together, not be hindered from doing so," he told AFP.

But Cho Dong-geun, professor emeritus of economics at Myongji University, warned that South Korean companies had long been aware of the visa problems.

"It is regrettable that there was no earlier intervention to address these matters in response to President Trump's anti-immigration agenda, as it should have been acted on more swiftly."

The repatriation was briefly delayed by Trump asking whether the workers should remain stateside, a Seoul foreign ministry official in Washington said.

However, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that "given the workers' shock and exhaustion, it would be best for them to return home first and then re-enter the US for work later".

A Korean Air Boeing 747-8I left Seoul on Wednesday, a company representative told AFP.

President Lee said the workers were "scheduled to depart the detention facility at 3pm, Seoul time (2pm, Singapore time) today".