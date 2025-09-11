South Korea asks US to let detained workers leave without handcuffs

WASHINGTON: South Korea asked its ally the United States on Wednesday (Sep 10) to allow hundreds of Korean workers to leave the country quickly and without handcuffs after they were detained in an immigration raid on a Hyundai construction site in the state of Georgia.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun made the request at a White House meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Cho strongly requested the special attention and support of the US administration so that detained Koreans can leave the US quickly without physical restriction by handcuffs, etc., as they are not criminals," South Korea's foreign ministry said.

About 300 South Koreans were arrested last week along with 175 others at the site of the US$4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project to build batteries for electric cars in Georgia.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported the South Korean workers will leave the detention centre early on Thursday by bus and depart the US on a chartered plane that had been flown to pick them up around noon that day, after a delay.

It cited an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Cho proposed South Korea and the US discuss creating a new visa category to prevent future issues, South Korea's foreign ministry said. He also asked that the detained workers not be disadvantaged if they want to visit the US again.

The raid - the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of the US Department of Homeland Security's investigative operations - sent shockwaves through South Korea, which has been trying to finalise a trade deal with Washington.

South Korea's foreign ministry had said earlier on Wednesday that it was working with US authorities to bring home the workers, though it would be difficult to fly them back on Wednesday due to unspecified US circumstances.

The US State Department did not mention the immigration issue in a readout of Rubio's meeting with Cho, but cited Rubio as saying the United States welcomed South Korean investment and that the two discussed promoting a fair and reciprocal trade partnership.

It said they also discussed expanding "equitable defence burden sharing," a reference to US calls for Seoul to pay more for the presence of US troops in South Korea.

According to South Korea's foreign ministry, Rubio told Cho that President Donald Trump had ordered him to promptly consult and take action to ensure South Korea's wishes "are met as much as possible".

US immigration authorities routinely handcuff and shackle immigrants when they are put on deportation flights, a practice that has drawn criticism from some countries, including Colombia and Brazil.