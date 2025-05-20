Taiwan says 'willing' to talk to China as island boosts defences

TAIPEI: Taiwan is prepared to talk to China as equals but will continue to build up its defences, the island's President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday (May 20) as he marked his first year in office.

Lai, a staunch defender of Taiwan's sovereignty and detested by Beijing, delivered remarks on the need "to prepare for war to avoid war" and also bolster the island's economic resilience.

After promising to stand up to China and defend democracy at his inauguration, Lai insisted Taiwan was "willing" to communicate with Beijing if there was "parity and dignity".

China has rebuffed Lai's previous offers to talk.

"Peace is priceless and there are no winners in war," Lai said, but added "we cannot have illusions" and vowed to continue "to strengthen our national defence capabilities".

Taiwan will "actively cooperate with international allies, shoulder to shoulder to exert the power of deterrence, to prepare for war to avoid war, and to achieve the goal of peace," Lai told journalists.

China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it, has held several rounds of large-scale military drills around the island since Lai took office.

Taiwan's coast guard warned on Monday that China may use "cognitive warfare" to "disrupt public morale" around Lai's anniversary.

Shortly before Lai's remarks, Taiwanese coast guard personnel arrested two Chinese nationals "attempting to sneak onto" an island in the Taiwan-administered Kinmen archipelago, several kilometres off China's mainland.