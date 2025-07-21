Torrential rain leaves at least 18 dead in South Korea, trail of devastation

GAPYEONG, South Korea: Severe wet weather in South Korea eased on Monday (Jul 21) following days of torrential rain that triggered floods and landslides and left at least 18 people dead, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Monday (Jul 21).

Nine people remained missing as of Sunday evening, the ministry said, with residents of the worst-hit areas in shock.

At Gapyeong, some 62km northeast of the capital Seoul, some residents recalled narrow escapes from the floods after 173mm of rain deluged the area over just 17 hours on Sunday.

Gapyeong was among a number of places that saw a record amount of rain in a single day and broke the previous high for national daily precipitation of 156.3mm that was set on Sep 30, 1998.