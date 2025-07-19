Logo
Logo

East Asia

Damage mounts in South Korea as torrential rains enter fourth day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Damage mounts in South Korea as torrential rains enter fourth day

Damage mounts in South Korea as torrential rains enter fourth day

This handout photo taken on Jul 19, 2025 and released by Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department via Yonhap shows rescue members standing on a mud-covered road after a landslide hit a village in southern Sancheong county as heavy rain continued to pound the country. (Photo: Handout via AFP/Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department)

19 Jul 2025 05:48PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2025 05:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Torrential rains that lashed South Korea for a fourth day on Saturday (Jul 19) kept nearly 3,000 people from returning to their homes, while livestock were stranded up to the neck in rising waters as the death toll reached four with two missing, authorities said.

Rain will last until Monday in some areas, weather officials said, urging extreme caution against the risk of landslides and flooding, with warnings across most of the nation.

By 6am on Saturday, 2,816 people were still out of their homes, the interior ministry said, from a total of more than 7,000 evacuated during the prior days of heavy rain, in which four have died and two are missing.

Rainfall since Wednesday reached a record of more than 500mm at Seosan, in the South Chungcheong province south of the capital, Seoul, it added.

Elsewhere in the province cows were desperately trying to keep their heads above water after sheds and stables flooded.

The tally of water-damaged structures stood at more than 641 buildings, 388 roads and 59 farms, the ministry said.

Rains were also expected in neighbouring North Korea.

From Sunday to Tuesday 150mm to 200mm of rain could fall in some northern areas, rising to 300mm in some remote regions, the weather agency said, according to state newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Related:

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

South Korea rain
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement