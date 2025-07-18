Torrential rain pounds South Korea for third day as thousands take shelter

SEOUL: More than 5,000 people in South Korea have been forced into shelters as heavy rain pounded parts of the country for a third day, with the deluge killing at least four people and destroying property and infrastructure, the safety ministry said on Friday (Jul 18).

Torrential rain warnings remain in effect for most of the country's western and southern regions and the weather service has advised extreme caution against landslides and flooding through Saturday.

Some parts in the south including the city of Gwangju were hit by record precipitation of more than 400mm in the past 24 hours as of early on Friday, the safety ministry said.