UN says rights deteriorated in North Korea in last decade

GENEVA: The human rights situation in North Korea has deteriorated, the UN warned on Friday (Sep 12) in a report describing a decade of "suffering, repression, and increased fear".

The UN first published a scathing report against North Korea in 2014 detailing a wide array of crimes against humanity, likened by the inquiry chairman to those of the Nazis, South African apartheid, and the Khmer Rouge.

Information gathered since then by the UN human rights commissioner's office shows that the situation has not improved and "in many instances has degraded," with increased government overreach.

"No other population is under such restrictions in today's world," concluded the report, which is based on hundreds of interviews.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

North Korea, ruled with an iron fist for seven decades by the Kim dynasty, maintains very tight control over its population.

"If the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) continues on its current trajectory, the population will be subjected to more suffering, brutal repression and fear," warned UN rights chief Volker Türk in a statement.