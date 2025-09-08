Commentary: Kim the Fourth? At 12, Kim Jong Un’s daughter may be North Korea’s heir

BUSAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping invited world leaders to a massive military parade in Beijing last week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Most notable was the attendance of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. These three leaders have never appeared together before, and their joint showing suggests China, Russia and North Korea’s growing alignment against America and the liberal international order.

It is also a unique moment for Kim to introduce his supposed successor, his daughter Ju Ae. It is rare for the North Korean leader to leave the country. It is even rarer for his daughter to accompany him - this marks her first known public trip outside the country.

It has been widely remarked that bringing his daughter to such a high-profile event strongly suggests Kim is preparing her for succession.