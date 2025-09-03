Logo
Watch live: China's Victory Day military parade to mark 80th anniversary of end of WWII
Watch live: China's Victory Day military parade to mark 80th anniversary of end of WWII

More than 25 leaders are in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

03 Sep 2025 08:30AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2025 09:50AM)
A massive military parade in Beijing attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin began on Wednesday (Sep 3), with the two guests of honour flanking President Xi Jinping.

Soldiers marched in ranks and there was a gun salute as the showpiece extravaganza to mark 80 years since the end of World War II got underway in Tiananmen Square.

More than 25 leaders are in attendance. Watch it live.

Source: CNA

