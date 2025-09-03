Watch live: China's Victory Day military parade to mark 80th anniversary of end of WWII

A massive military parade in Beijing attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin began on Wednesday (Sep 3), with the two guests of honour flanking President Xi Jinping.

Soldiers marched in ranks and there was a gun salute as the showpiece extravaganza to mark 80 years since the end of World War II got underway in Tiananmen Square.

More than 25 leaders are in attendance. Watch it live.