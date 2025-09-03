At China's WWII parade, Xi says humanity faces choice between peace and war, vows commitment to shared future

BEIJING: China staged a grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday (Sep 3) morning to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, blending martial spectacle with patriotic symbolism.

Columns of marching troops, armoured convoys and fighter jets thundered through and over Tiananmen Square in a meticulously orchestrated display - framed as wartime remembrance, yet equally a projection of China’s military modernisation and national resolve.

An array of foreign leaders was present in a display of China’s convening power, notably Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as several Southeast Asian figures. Western leaders, however, were largely absent amid deepening geopolitical divides.

Wearing a grey Mao suit, President Xi Jinping presided over the grand ceremony alongside the country’s top leadership, delivering a speech before reviewing the military formations.

Delivering a speech from the Tiananmen rostrum, the Chinese supremo paid tribute to China’s sacrifices, while reaffirming Beijing’s continued determination to safeguard sovereignty and uphold peace.

“Today, humanity once again faces a choice: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, mutual benefit or zero-sum rivalry,” Xi warned in a speech that lasted for about seven minutes.