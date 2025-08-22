Stronger showing of Southeast Asian leaders expected at China’s Sep 3 WWII parade. Why so?

BEIJING: Armoured columns. Aerial flyovers. Troop march-pasts.

But as China gears up for a grand military parade on Sep 3 to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, analysts say the audience may speak louder than the display, especially with Southeast Asian leaders expected to turn up in force.

Top leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are among several Southeast Asian states set to attend, according to reports, marking a first time three of Southeast Asia’s largest economies will be simultaneously represented at the highest levels at a People’s Liberation Army-led (PLA) parade on Tiananmen Square.

Leaders from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are likewise expected to appear after first attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin just days earlier, the South China Morning Post reported.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

For China, the sight of regional leaders attending the parade signals solidarity and legitimacy. For Southeast Asian economies, it offers a chance to court Chinese trade and investment without paying too heavy a political price at home, analysts say.

“Participation signals goodwill toward China, with the intention to promote regional stability, but risks only minor repercussions from pro-democracy, human rights and nationalist opposition parties, or wary public opinion concerned about sovereignty and militarisation,” Jonathan Ping, an associate professor at Bond University, told CNA.

Observers note that the turnout reflects more than wartime remembrance. For China, the anniversary is a dual showcase - flexing military might at home while projecting diplomatic reach across Asia and beyond.

They add that Beijing is keen to prove its convening power, rallying regional and international partners even as ties with the West fray and the United States under President Donald Trump unsettles the global order.

SOUTHEAST ASIA’S PARADE PRESENCE

The upcoming Victory Day parade will be China’s second full-scale procession since 2015 to mark Japan’s formal surrender in September 1945. Domestically, World War II is officially known as the “Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”.

Staged in the heart of Beijing, the event will bring together tens of thousands of participants and showcase China’s latest military hardware.

President Xi Jinping will survey the spectacle at Tiananmen Square as foreign leaders and dignitaries look on, their presence scrutinised as closely as the firepower on display.