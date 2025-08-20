China to show off massive troops, high-tech weapons at WWII parade

BEIJING: China will stage a massive military parade next month in the heart of Beijing to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II, following the surrender of Japan, mobilising tens of thousands of people and showcasing never-before-seen weapons.

Hundreds of aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers as well as ground equipment, some of which have never been seen in public before, will be featured in the parade, military officials said at a press conference on Wednesday (Aug 20).

The parade, the second such procession since 2015 to observe the formal surrender of Japanese forces in September 1945, will be a show of China's military strength as some of its neighbours and Western nations look on with concern over the projection of power by the People's Liberation Army in recent years.

From trucks fitted with devices to take out drones, new tanks and early warning aircraft to protect China's aircraft carriers, military attaches and security analysts say they are anticipating a host of new weapons and equipment at the parade.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Additions to its expanding suite of missiles, particularly anti-ship versions and weapons with hypersonic capabilities, will be particularly closely watched as the United States and its allies prepare to counter China in any future regional conflict.

"(The weapons and equipment) will fully demonstrate our military's robust ability to adapt to technological advancements, evolving warfare patterns, and win future wars," Wu Zeke, deputy director of the military parade, told reporters.

New armaments due to debut at the parade will account for a significant share of those on display, according to the military officials.

The exact number of troops, weapons and equipment to be shown was not disclosed.