Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin that China glad to see improved US-Russia relations

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday (Aug 8) that China was pleased to see Moscow and Washington improving their relations, state media said.

Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold talks in a bid to end the war in Ukraine. Both sides have confirmed preparations for a summit are underway and have suggested that a meeting could take place next week, although no firm date or venue has been set.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi had talked to Putin on Friday at the Russian leader's request.

Putin briefed Xi on the "situation of recent contact and communications" between the United States and Russia, as well as the situation in Ukraine, it said.

"China is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," state news agency Xinhua's English service quoted Xi as telling Putin.