Kremlin confirms Trump-Putin summit plans as Zelenskiy pushes for European role

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet “in the coming days,” the Kremlin said on Thursday (August 7), as Trump seeks a breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine after voicing frustration with Moscow and threatening fresh sanctions.
The announcement came a day after Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, held three hours of talks with Putin in Moscow. Trump has said that unless Putin agrees to peace by Friday (August 8), the US will impose new sanctions on Russia and countries that continue buying its exports.
Trump on Wednesday raised tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases and hinted that similar actions may follow for China.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters the two sides had agreed to hold a summit “in the coming days.” Putin, during a meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates, said the UAE would be a “suitable” venue but did not confirm it as the host.
The last US-Russia summit took place in Geneva in June 2021, when Putin met then-President Joe Biden.
ZELENSKIY INSISTS ON EUROPEAN INVOLVEMENT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Europe must be part of any peace talks, noting that “the war is happening in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe.”
Zelenskiy held separate talks with the leaders of France and Germany and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, adding: “Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes.”
“The war must end with a dignified peace,” Zelenskiy said on X, arguing that the outcome of any deal would shape the continent’s security landscape for decades.
While Kyiv and its allies have long feared that Trump might pressure Ukraine into accepting unfavourable terms, Zelenskiy said Ukraine “is not afraid of meetings and expects the same brave approach from the Russian side.”
He confirmed that various bilateral and trilateral meeting formats had been discussed with Trump.
MARKET REACTION, SCEPTICISM OVER MOTIVES
Russia’s MOEX stock index rose 5 per cent to a two-month high on news of the summit, and the rouble strengthened against both the US dollar and Chinese yuan.
“Russian stocks are soaring. Investors hope the (Trump-Putin) meeting will be a step towards normalizing the geopolitical situation,” Alfa Bank analysts said.
A White House official also said a meeting could happen as early as next week. The New York Times reported Trump told European leaders on Wednesday that he planned to meet Putin and then follow up with a trilateral summit including Zelenskiy.
A source familiar with the call said Witkoff participated in the conversation and briefed leaders on what Putin might be willing to agree to. National security advisers were expected to hold an online meeting later Thursday to discuss the proposal.
MUTUAL SUSPICIONS REMAIN
Putin said on Thursday he was open to meeting Zelenskiy in principle, but added that conditions for such a meeting were “far from being met.” Ushakov said the Russian side had left Witkoff’s proposal for a trilateral meeting “completely without comment.”
Mykola Bielieskov, a senior analyst in Kyiv, warned that the summit could allow Russia to project an image of legitimacy without making concessions.
“Offering Putin a summit is like giving him a reward without getting anything in return,” he said. “The Kremlin will continue to drag out time, using the very fact of the meetings as proof of openness to negotiations without actually changing its stance.”
DIVIDED OPINION ON THE STREETS OF KYIV
Some Ukrainians expressed scepticism about the summit’s prospects.
“I don’t expect any positives,” said Mykhailo Kryshtal, a 55-year-old actor. “Why should he (Putin) end this war? He has people willing to die for him, or for some ideas produced in Russia. These are all some kind of games.”
On his blog, pro-Kremlin commentator Yuri Podolyaka called Putin’s moves “a masterful diplomatic game,” suggesting the Russian leader had “spun Trump into a carousel of negotiations.”