Russia is Malaysia’s ‘trusted and important partner’, King Sultan Ibrahim tells Putin in landmark visit

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia regards Russia as a “trusted and important” partner and is willing to foster closer relations together, King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar told President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Moscow on Wednesday (Aug 6).

The king’s trip from Aug 5 to Aug 10 at Putin’s invitation is the first state visit by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1967.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim … proclaimed that this state visit to the Russian Federation further strengthens relations and cooperation between the two countries. Malaysia regards Russia as a trusted and important partner,” said a post published on the king’s Facebook page.

It also quoted Sultan Ibrahim as telling Putin during his introductory remarks at the Kremlin that the visit reflects his “sincere desire” to deepen relations and cooperation.

“As the Russian proverb says, ‘friendship is more valuable than money’. It is in this spirit of friendship that I believe we will continue to shape the trajectory of the relationship between our two countries for the benefit of all our people,” the monarch was quoted as saying.