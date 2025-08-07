Russia is Malaysia’s ‘trusted and important partner’, King Sultan Ibrahim tells Putin in landmark visit
The Malaysian king’s trip from Aug 5 to Aug 10 at Putin’s invitation is the first state visit by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1967.
JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia regards Russia as a “trusted and important” partner and is willing to foster closer relations together, King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar told President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Moscow on Wednesday (Aug 6).
The king’s trip from Aug 5 to Aug 10 at Putin’s invitation is the first state visit by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1967.
“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim … proclaimed that this state visit to the Russian Federation further strengthens relations and cooperation between the two countries. Malaysia regards Russia as a trusted and important partner,” said a post published on the king’s Facebook page.
It also quoted Sultan Ibrahim as telling Putin during his introductory remarks at the Kremlin that the visit reflects his “sincere desire” to deepen relations and cooperation.
“As the Russian proverb says, ‘friendship is more valuable than money’. It is in this spirit of friendship that I believe we will continue to shape the trajectory of the relationship between our two countries for the benefit of all our people,” the monarch was quoted as saying.
Sultan Ibrahim also noted that Malaysia “was among the earliest ASEAN countries” to establish relations with Russia, the post added, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
In his speech during the welcoming ceremony for Sultan Ibrahim, Putin said that Russia and Malaysia have built a strong political dialogue, maintained close governmental interaction, and fostered ongoing ties between their parliamentarians over the last six decades.
He further noted that bilateral trade between the two nations grew by over 40 per cent in the first five months of 2025.
“We cooperate on various international platforms - above all, of course, the United Nations. But it is well known that promoting dialogue with the ASEAN, which Malaysia chairs this year, remains one of Russia’s key foreign policy priorities in Asia,” said Putin in his speech posted in English on the Kremlin website.
He added that Russia is also pleased to support Malaysia’s bid to become a partner state in the BRICS grouping, which he said is a “landmark step that will benefit both our bilateral relations”.
According to local Malaysian media, Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the Kremlin on Wednesday and was greeted by Putin in the ornate St. George's Hall.
Following the welcoming ceremony, both leaders proceeded to the Green Room for formal discussions, accompanied by their respective delegations.
The Malaysian delegation included Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Amran Mohamad Zin and Malaysia's Ambassador to Russia Cheong Loon Lai.
The Russian delegation, meanwhile, featured senior officials such as Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
After the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim and Putin exchanged commemorative gifts in St. Andrew’s Hall and attended a state banquet hosted by the Russian president in the Granovitaya Chamber, one of Moscow's oldest preserved secular buildings dating back to the 15th century.
Earlier in the day, Sultan Ibrahim paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, near the Kremlin Wall.
After Moscow, Sultan Ibrahim will travel to Kazan in Tatarstan, one of Russia’s autonomous republics with a Muslim-majority population. While there, he will meet with local leaders and tour a helicopter manufacturing and assembly facility.
As the current chair of ASEAN, Malaysia will also play a major role in enhancing strategic cooperation, especially in the context of Russia’s status as an ASEAN dialogue partner since 1996, the palace added.
The Malaysian monarch’s historic visit to Russia comes on the heels of recent exchanges between both countries, including visits and overtures by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
This was Sultan Ibrahim’s fourth state visit, after Singapore, China and Brunei.
Meanwhile, Anwar has made two visits to Russia over the last two years, with his most recent trip taking place in May. Beyond looking to expand bilateral cooperation, he has also been pushing to strengthen ties between Russia and ASEAN.
Anwar has invited Putin to attend the ASEAN summit in October, but it’s unclear if the Russian leader will turn up given his arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Malaysia is not a signatory to the ICC.
Analysts previously told CNA that Anwar’s decision to bolster ASEAN-Russia ties could unsettle some member states and dialogue partners, including the United States and other Western nations.