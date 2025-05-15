Malaysia PM Anwar discusses MH17 downing with Russia's Putin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he discussed the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow, days after a UN report found Russia responsible for the disaster.

"For sure, as a representative of the Malaysian people, particularly the families of the victims, I took the opportunity to raise the issue with President Vladimir Putin during our bilateral discussions," he told Malaysian media on Wednesday (May 14), as quoted by local news agency Bernama.

Anwar was asked to comment on the recent developments concerning the findings made by a UN aviation council.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation Council (ICAO) found this week that Russia was responsible for the downing of MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Moscow has rejected ICAO's findings on the crash that killed all 298 passengers and crew, calling the ruling biased.

Anwar said in a Facebook post late on Wednesday that he would continue to press for accountability over the disaster.

"Malaysia remains resolute in ensuring accountability and a just resolution for the victims and their families who continue to bear the weight of this tragedy," he said.

Anwar said that in the meeting Putin expressed condolences to the families of those killed, which included 196 Dutch citizens, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australian citizens or residents.

Putin called for a thorough and comprehensive investigation that is not politicised, Anwar said.