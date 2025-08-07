CNA Explains: Why India buys Russian oil and will it yield to Trump's tariff pressure?

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 6) announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over its purchase of Russian oil, bringing the combined levy to 50 per cent.

This brought ties between India and the US to a new low.

CNA looks at how India's Russian oil imports have grown in recent years, why this is an issue for Trump and the potential impact of the higher tariffs.

Why does India import oil from Russia?

As one of the world’s largest oil consumers, India relies on foreign suppliers for more than 85 per cent of its oil needs.

The country traditionally relied on the Middle East for its oil supply. However, the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022 and Western sanctions on Russia presented an opportunity for New Delhi to obtain discounted crude from Moscow.

The cheaper oil has reduced costs for Indian refiners.

In 2024, Russia accounted for nearly 36 per cent of India's total crude oil imports, up from roughly 2 per cent before the war, according to data released by the country's commerce ministry.

The price advantage of Russian oil has narrowed over the years, dropping from around 14 per cent in the 2023 to 2024 financial year to about 7 per cent in 2024 to 2025.

But it remains economically attractive for India.