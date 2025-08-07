Zelenskiy says Russia appears more open to ceasefire, but warns against deception

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (August 6) that Russia appeared "more inclined" to agree to a ceasefire, but cautioned that the details of any potential deal would be crucial and that neither Ukraine nor the United States should be misled by Moscow.

His remarks followed a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, which US President Donald Trump described as having delivered “great progress” – though he offered no specifics.

CALL FOR LASTING PEACE

"Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started," Zelenskiy said in a post on X following a phone call with Trump that included European allies.

Trump, who has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent weeks, has given the Russian president until Friday to advance toward peace or face tougher sanctions. A White House official confirmed that the secondary sanctions Trump had previously warned of – targeting countries that continue doing business with Russia – were still scheduled to take effect on Friday.