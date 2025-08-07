Trump may meet Putin as early as next week

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person as early as next week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday (August 6), citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report also said Trump intends to hold a separate meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The plans were disclosed during a call with European leaders earlier on Wednesday, the newspaper added.

“The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskiy. President Trump wants this brutal war to end,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response to the report.

It was not immediately clear where or when such meetings would take place.

The White House did not immediately respond to the report. However, Trump acknowledged earlier in the day that he spoke with European leaders following a “highly productive” meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin in Russia.

"Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump, who had pledged to end the war in Ukraine on “day one” during his presidential campaign, has held several phone calls with Putin and has also met with Zelenskiy since returning to the White House in January.

However, in recent weeks, Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Moscow over what he sees as a lack of progress in ending the conflict, now in its third year. As a result, he has set a deadline for Russia to agree to peace by Friday (August 9) or face new sanctions.