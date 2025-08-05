Kremlin slams Trump tariff pressure on India over Russian oil as illegal

MOSCOW: Russia accused the United States on Tuesday (Aug 5) of exerting illegal trade pressure on India after US President Donald Trump threatened again to raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country."