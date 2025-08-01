Commentary: Tariffs are no longer just about trade, they're Trump’s favourite weapon for everything

SINGAPORE: What do a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, a former Brazilian president’s trial over an attempted coup and deportation flights to Colombia have in common? In earlier times, probably nothing.

But in this new political era, the answer is simple: United States President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs to force US partners to accede to his demands on these issues.

On Saturday (Jul 26), just days before his Aug 1 tariff deadline, Mr Trump announced on Truth Social that he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and was about to call acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, warning them that the US “[did] not want to make any deal, with either country, if they are fighting".

The two Southeast Asian nations agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Monday, after talks mediated by ASEAN chair Malaysia.

It’s hard to say if Mr Trump’s warning was heeded. However, the incident does highlight an important truth: To Mr Trump, tariffs are one of the most powerful tools in the US foreign policy arsenal, and it is important to weaponise them instead of siloing trade off from non-economic goals.

This gamble appears to be paying off – to an extent.