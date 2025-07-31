Trump’s Aug 1 tariff deadline is fast approaching. Here’s where the world stands

United States President Donald Trump’s latest tariff deadline is rapidly approaching. Set to take effect on Friday (Aug 1), time is running out for countries to make a trade deal with Washington.

Trump in April unveiled sweeping import taxes on goods coming into the US from nearly every country, including heightened “reciprocal” rates for certain countries.

The implementation of levies has since been postponed twice. By early July, Trump began sending warning letters that higher tariffs would be imposed against dozens of countries from Aug 1.

Since then, the US has announced more trade frameworks. But key details remain sparse.

Here’s what we know about the agreements so far.

SOUTH KOREA

Trump said on Wednesday the US will impose a 15 per cent tariff on imports from South Korea – a lower levy than the earlier threatened 25 per cent.

As part of the deal, Trump added that South Korea had agreed to invest US$350 billion into the US and to purchase US$100 billion of liquefied natural gas and other energy products.

The US president also said South Korea would accept American products, including cars, trucks and agriculture into its markets and impose no import duties on them.

JAPAN

Japan will similarly face a 15 per cent levy on its exports to the US – also a lower rate than the previously threatened 25 per cent.

Crucially, that reduction includes the tariffs on automobiles, an industry accounting for 30 per cent of the country’s exports to the US last year.

Trump said that Japan would also invest US$550 billion into the US and “open” its economy to American autos and rice.