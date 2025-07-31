Trump issues blitz of tariff announcements on copper, Brazil, small-value imports

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 30) issued a blitz of tariff announcements ranging from changes to previously threatened levies on imports of copper and on goods from Brazil to ending an exemption from tariffs for small-value shipments from overseas.

The wave of announcements came as the clock ticked down toward an Aug 1 deadline for higher tariff rates to kick in on goods imported from most of the world as Trump presses on with his bid to reshape global trade. The president also touted what he said was a deal with South Korea that would include a 15 per cent US tariff on imports from the country.

Capping a day that began with Trump announcing a 25 per cent tariff rate on goods from India after months of negotiations between Washington and New Delhi failed to produce a trade deal, Trump said a 50 per cent tariff on copper pipes and wiring would kick in on Friday.

Details of the levy, though, fell short of the sweeping restrictions expected and left out copper input materials such as ores, concentrates and cathodes.

The surprise move dragged down US copper prices more than 17 per cent on the Comex exchange and unwound a premium over the London global benchmark that had grown in recent weeks, with shipments diverted there in anticipation of higher domestic prices.

"Markets are now busily repricing refined copper much lower after Trump's epic backflip on his own import tariff policy," said Tom Price, an analyst at the London brokerage Panmure Liberum.

"Someone must have finally got through to (Trump) that the US economy simply can't afford this new trade-hit."