US, China to Seek Extension of Tariff Truce, Trump to Have Final Say

STOCKHOLM: US and Chinese officials agreed on Tuesday (Jul 29) to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce following two days of talks in Stockholm, aimed at defusing a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has rattled global markets.

No major breakthroughs were announced, and US officials said it would be up to President Donald Trump to decide whether to extend the truce that expires on Aug 12 or allow tariffs to return to triple-digit levels.

POSITIVE TALKS IN SWEDEN

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that another 90-day extension was one option being considered. “We’ll report back to him the process we had here. We had constructive meetings for sure,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said after talks at Rosenbad, the Swedish prime minister’s office.

Bessent added that there would likely be another round of talks in about 90 days and said discussions on restoring the flow of Chinese rare earth minerals, halted during previous disputes, were becoming more refined after earlier meetings in Geneva and London.

“There was good personal interaction being built up, good, mutual respect. I think we understand their agenda much better,” he said.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had just spoken with Bessent, who described the meeting with Chinese officials as “very good”. “He felt very good about the meeting, better than he felt yesterday,” Trump said as he returned to Washington after a five-day visit to Scotland.