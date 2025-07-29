US, China resume talks in Stockholm to ease tariff hostilities

STOCKHOLM: US and Chinese officials began a second day of talks in Stockholm on Tuesday (Jul 29) to resolve longstanding economic disputes and step back from an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The meetings may not yield immediate large breakthroughs but the two sides could agree to another 90-day extension of a tariff truce struck in mid-May.

It may also pave the way for a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the year, though Trump on Tuesday denied going out of his way to seek one.

The delegations met for more than five hours on Monday at Rosenbad, the Swedish prime minister's office in central Stockholm.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was seen arriving at Rosenbad on Tuesday morning after a separate meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. China's Vice Premier He Lifeng also arrived at the venue.