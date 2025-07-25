Philippines hopes to further lower tariff rate to around 15%, says ambassador to US

SINGAPORE: Manila hopes to renegotiate a trade deal it struck with the United States earlier this week that yielded a new 19 per cent tariff rate, said the ambassador of the Philippines to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez on Friday (Jul 25).

“It is clear that we can still renegotiate … The head of our trade team will probably be coming back to Washington DC to see how we can still manage to lower that,” he told CNA.

“President Trump announced that the lowest he will go is 15 per cent to any country, so we're still hoping that we will be able to break down our level of tariff to around the same figure.”

Trump said on Wednesday that the US will settle on a tariff rate of “anywhere between 15 per cent and 50 per cent” on its trading partners – more than the baseline rate of 10 per cent he had set in April.

It comes as the US has made progress on deals around those numbers, with the Aug 1 deadline for negotiations looming closer.

The new 19 per cent tariff imposed on the Philippines is just below the 20 per cent threatened by Trump earlier this month, but still above the 17 per cent rate he proposed in April under a plan for reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries.

It matches the 19 per cent rate announced for Indonesia and bests Vietnam's slightly higher rate of 20 per cent. Singapore faces the lowest rate – 10 per cent – in Southeast Asia.

This latest US-Philippines trade was announced on Tuesday following a meeting at the White House between Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was the first Southeast Asian leader to meet Trump in his second term.