US-Philippines trade talks yield modest tariff shift after Trump meets Marcos

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Jul 22) a new 19 per cent tariff rate for goods from the Philippines after what he called a "beautiful visit" by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to the White House, and said US goods would pay zero tariffs.

The new tariff rate is just below the 20 per cent threatened by Trump earlier this month, but still above the 17 per cent rate set in April when Trump announced what he called reciprocal tariff rates for dozens of countries. It matches the 19 per cent rate announced for Indonesia and bests Vietnam's slightly higher rate of 20 per cent.

Trump posted the news on his Truth Social media platform after meeting with Marcos in the Oval Office, where he had earlier signalled a deal could be reached during the visit.

"It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our trade deal, whereby The Philippines is going open market with the United States, and zero tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19 per cent tariff," Trump said, calling Marcos a "very good and tough negotiator".

Trump said the two Pacific allies, who will celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations next year, would also work together militarily but gave no details.

Marcos, the first Southeast Asian leader to meet Trump in his second term, told reporters at the start of the meeting that the United States was his country's "strongest, closest, most reliable ally".

He had no comment after Trump's post on the new tariff rate.