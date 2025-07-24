Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines have secured lower tariffs with the US - lessons for other ASEAN states?

JAKARTA: With three Southeast Asia countries having struck trade deals with the United States, their approach offers a possible template for other countries in the region still trying to negotiate a lower tariff rate with the superpower, say analysts.

They point to some similarities in what Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines have done as lessons their neighbours could potentially adopt: Offering zero tariffs on US goods, buying more US products and speaking directly to President Donald Trump.

However, observers added that these factors may not apply in the same way to all Southeast Asia countries.

Furthermore, Trade and investment expert Andry Satrio Nugroho from the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) said that it remains unclear whether the three deals announced so far would be the best, given that other Southeast Asian countries are still negotiating with Washington.

“We still don’t know whether Vietnam and Indonesia are countries whose tariffs can be classified as much lower than those of other countries, especially in ASEAN,” he said, referring to the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“Because there could be (better) opportunities for Thailand or Malaysia or other Southeast Asian countries.”

Still, Andry and other experts CNA spoke to said Southeast Asian countries could look to the agreements that Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines each have with the US to negotiate their own favourable deals before Aug 1, the day Trump’s tariffs will take effect.

The Philippines is the latest Southeast Asian country to close a deal with the US.

Trump announced the agreement on Tue (Jul 22) and said that the US would impose a 19 per cent tariff on goods from the Philippines, just below the 20 per cent he had threatened earlier this month, but still above the 17 per cent rate set in April.

He had announced on Jul 15 that the US had struck an agreement with Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Indonesia.

This deal placed a 19 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods entering the US, down from 32 per cent.

Two weeks previously, Trump had announced that his country and Vietnam reached an agreement under which goods from Vietnam entering the US would be subject to a 20 per cent tariff, a sharp drop from the 46 per cent announced in April.

He lauded Hanoi’s willingness to charge zero per cent tariffs on US products.

“Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America total access to their markets for trade,” said Trump on Jul 2 in a social media post.