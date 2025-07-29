Thai-Cambodia ceasefire: ‘Rare diplomatic success’ due to Anwar, ASEAN and US pressure

KUALA LUMPUR: The carrot of trade negotiations from United States President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership and the provision of a “face-saving” platform for Thailand and Cambodia to conduct peace talks helped achieve a fragile ceasefire that began at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (Jul 29), analysts told CNA.

It is too early to tell if the ceasefire will hold, but with Thailand accusing Cambodia of armed attacks on Tuesday morning – which Cambodia has denied – there is now an urgent need to deploy observation teams on the ground, the experts added.

They also said reports of some skirmishes hours after the truce came into effect are not surprising, and that the deal is a “coup” for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Anwar.

Border tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours escalated last Thursday into a deadly conflict that has killed at least 38 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in both countries.

On Monday, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to an unconditional ceasefire after talks in Putrajaya chaired by Anwar, who is this year’s ASEAN chair.

The special meeting was co-organised by the US with the “active participation” of China, according to a joint press release issued after the event.

Both sides' regional commanders were also due to meet on Tuesday morning, and this could be followed by a meeting with both countries’ defence attaches led by the ASEAN chair, according to the press release.

A spokesperson from the Thai army said on Tuesday its Army Region 1 (Trat and Chanthaburi) has met with Cambodian counterparts.

Its Army Region 2, which covers the Isaan region including the four provinces affected by clashes, is still setting up a date with Cambodian counterparts.

The border situation was calm on Tuesday, with Phumtham saying "there is no escalation," and Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata adding earlier that there had been "no armed clashes against each other in any regions".