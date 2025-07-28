live Asia
Cambodian and Thai leaders to meet in Malaysia for talks to end deadly border dispute
The conflict, now into its fifth day, has displaced more than 200,000 people from both countries.
KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders are set to meet for peace talks on Monday (Jul 28) afternoon, as a festering territorial dispute along their shared border dragged into a fifth day of open combat.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai departed for Kuala Lumpur earlier on Monday. Malaysia is the current ASEAN chair.
