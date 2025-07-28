Cambodian and Thai leaders to meet in Malaysia for talks to end deadly border dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia's leaders are set to meet for peace talks on Monday (Jul 28) afternoon, as a festering territorial dispute along their shared border dragged into a fifth day of open combat.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai departed for Kuala Lumpur earlier on Monday. Malaysia is the current ASEAN chair.

