India will continue to buy Russian oil, government sources say

NEW DELHI: India will continue to purchase oil from Russia, despite US President Donald Trump's threats of penalties, two Indian government sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"These are long-term oil contracts," one of the sources said. "It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight."

Trump last month indicated in a Truth Social post that India would face additional penalties for purchases of Russian arms and oil. On Friday (Aug 1), Trump told reporters that he had heard that India would no longer be buying oil from Russia.

The New York Times on Saturday quoted two unnamed senior Indian officials as saying there had been no change in Indian government policy, with one official saying the government had "not given any direction to oil companies" to cut back imports from Russia.

Reuters reported this week that Indian state refiners stopped buying Russian oil in the past week after discounts narrowed in July.

"TIME-TESTED PARTNERSHIP" WITH RUSSIA

"On our energy sourcing requirements ... we look at what is there available in the markets, what is there on offer, and also what is the prevailing global situation or circumstances," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during a regular briefing on Friday.

Jaiswal added that India has a "steady and time-tested partnership" with Russia, and that New Delhi's relations with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country.

The White House in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.