Russian airstrikes on prison, hospital kill 19 in southeastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on a prison and hospital in southeastern Ukraine killed at least 19 people, officials said on Tuesday (Jul 29), while United States President Donald Trump said he would start imposing punitive measures on Russia within 10 days if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine.

Sixteen of the people were killed when Russia bombed a prison in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region in an attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was deliberate. He said 43 people were injured in the incident.

"The Russians knew it was a civilian facility. They could not have been unaware," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Each such Russian strike, each instance of Russian arrogance in response to global calls to end the war, all this only confirms that pressure is necessary."

Separately, a missile strike on a hospital in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman and two others.

Zelenskyy earlier said a total of 22 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

Russia, which denied targeting civilians in Tuesday's attacks, has intensified airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and cities behind the front lines of its full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year, as it gradually pushes ahead on the battlefield. Russian forces hold around a fifth of Ukrainian territory.