Zelenskiy says he had 'productive' call with Trump ahead of ceasefire deadline

CEASEFIRE EFFORTS AND DRONE DEAL

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Trump "knows the situation along the front line," which stretches 1,000km through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine, he said, had long supported US proposals for an immediate ceasefire and had proposed multiple formats to halt the fighting.

"We have spoken with and proposed to Russia quiet in the skies, no missile and drone attacks and specifically no attacks on civilian infrastructure or on the energy sector," Zelenskiy said.

"All of this has been violated by the Russians and in a very cynical fashion."

Trump has threatened to impose new sanctions and levy 100 per cent tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil. However, sources close to the Kremlin told Reuters that Putin is unlikely to yield to the ultimatum.

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine was ready to conclude a deal with the United States on the purchase of Ukrainian-made drones. The deal, previously valued at around US$30 billion, would be "one of the strongest agreements," he said.

Ukraine is increasingly relying on foreign investment to bolster its domestic arms industry. Zelenskiy added that Kyiv's European partners had already pledged to buy over US$1 billion worth of American weapons for Ukraine under a new procurement scheme.