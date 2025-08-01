Trump wants deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Aug 8, US tells UN

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine by Aug 8, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.



“Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by Aug 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,” senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council.



Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today" if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine.



Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict.