India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links

NEW DELHI: India and China agreed on Tuesday (Aug 19) to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a deadly border clash in 2020.

The announcements followed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit to New Delhi for the 24th round of border talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The talks addressed troop deployments, delimitation of borders and boundary management, though no breakthrough was achieved.

Beijing said both countries agreed to meet again in China in 2026.

FLIGHTS, TRADE AND VISAS

The two sides said they would restore direct flights suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic, ease visas and boost trade and investment. No date was given for when flights would resume.

“Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X after meeting Wang.

Modi is due to travel to China at the end of August to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, his first visit to the country in more than seven years.