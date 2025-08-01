11th-hour US tariff discounts for Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia: Reward for ceasefire deal?

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Southeast Asian states involved in ending a recent armed conflict in the region - Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia - hailed the reduction in tariff rates imposed by the United States as a victory after prolonged talks, and a reprieve for their domestic economies.

Experts said the ceasefire, which allowed US President Donald Trump to burnish his peacemaker image, was among several contributing factors that led to substantial tariff discounts for these Southeast Asian countries.

Joanne Lin, who is senior fellow and co-coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, said the timing and geopolitical backdrop were crucial in how Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia secured the reduced tariff rate.

“Their success came just days after a US-endorsed ceasefire was brokered between Cambodia and Thailand, with Malaysia playing a key mediating role,” she told CNA.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“This allowed Trump to publicly take credit for helping end a regional conflict, bolstering his image as a global dealmaker.”

Other factors cited included the willingness by Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand to open up market access to the US, and a desire by Washington to move these three countries deemed to be China-friendly further away from Beijing’s orbit of influence.