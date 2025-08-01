Logo
Highlights: Trump unveils new tariffs, Malaysia hails 'win-win' offer as world looks to new deadline for deals
Economies not listed in Trump's new executive order, such as Singapore, will face a baseline 10 per cent tariff.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, Apr 2, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

01 Aug 2025 09:46AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2025 05:23PM)
US trade partners around the world reacted on Friday (Aug 1) to President Donald Trump's executive order that would introduce new tariffs on many of them in seven days.

Malaysia said that the US tariff reduction from 25 per cent to 19 per cent was a "significant achievement" as the deal was struck without compromising key national interests. Thailand and Cambodia, meanwhile, welcomed a reduced 19 per cent trade tariff.

With many other economies facing steep levies, governments are looking to a new deadline of Aug 7 to make deals. Catch up on developments.

Source: CNA/gs/zl

