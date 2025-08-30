What triggered violent protests across Indonesia, and how bad could it get for President Prabowo?

JAKARTA: The protests that turned violent in Jakarta and several other Indonesian cities on Friday (Aug 29) were the culmination of public frustration with lawmakers, who are seen as insensitive to the hardships ordinary people are facing, analysts said.

That frustration boiled over after police violence claimed the life of a motorcycle taxi driver during a protest on Thursday against lawmakers’ allowance hikes, prompting angry crowds to target police stations and the national parliament building.

Analysts warned the unrest could set off a domino effect that may ultimately threaten President Prabowo Subianto’s administration if the government fails to act decisively.

Prabowo’s call on Friday morning for an investigation into police violence was dismissed as mere formality as protestors took to the streets later that day, with analysts arguing the president must take concrete steps to end such abuses and show that his government is genuinely listening to public grievances.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Prabowo seems to be in his own bubble. He appears detached from the reality on the ground, which makes his statement sound normative even as public anger has already reached a boiling point,” Kunto Adi Wibowo, a political analyst at Padjadjaran University, told CNA.

“His statement ultimately failed to achieve its purpose of calming the public.”