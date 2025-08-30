Three killed in blaze during protest in Indonesia's Makassar city

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: At least three people were killed by a fire started by protesters at a council building in eastern Indonesia's Makassar city, a local official told AFP Saturday (Aug 30), after demonstrations across the country following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver hit by a police vehicle.

The country was rocked by protests across major cities, including the capital Jakarta, on Friday, after footage spread of a gig motorcycle driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies over low wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers.

Protests in Makassar descended into chaos outside the provincial and local city council buildings, both set on fire and. Vehicles were set ablaze as protesters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Three people were killed as a result of the fire at the Makassar city council building, its secretary Rahmat Mappatoba told AFP.

"They were trapped in the burning building," he said, accusing protesters of storming the office to set the building on fire.

"This is beyond our prediction, usually during a demonstration, protesters only threw rocks or burn a tyre in front of the office. They never stormed into the building or burned it."