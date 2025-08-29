Indonesian police fire tear gas at protesters in Jakarta after driver's death

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have fired tear gas at protesters who are out on the streets of Jakarta again on Friday (Aug 29), amid growing anger over the death of a motorcycle delivery rider the night before.

Demonstrators have been protesting against a number of issues, including lawmakers' pay and education funding.

During the clashes, an armoured police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle rideshare driver. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called for calm.

