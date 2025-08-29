Logo
Logo

Asia live

Indonesian police fire tear gas at protesters in Jakarta after driver's death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Asia

Indonesian police fire tear gas at protesters in Jakarta after driver's death

Demonstrators have been protesting against a number of issues, including lawmakers' pay and education funding.

Indonesian police fire tear gas at protesters in Jakarta after driver's death

A demonstrator fires fireworks toward riot police, during a clash after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during Thursday's protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 29, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

29 Aug 2025 04:46PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2025 05:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have fired tear gas at protesters who are out on the streets of Jakarta again on Friday (Aug 29), amid growing anger over the death of a motorcycle delivery rider the night before.

Demonstrators have been protesting against a number of issues, including lawmakers' pay and education funding.

During the clashes, an armoured police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle rideshare driver. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called for calm.

Follow live.

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

indonesia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement