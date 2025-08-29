Jakarta protest: President Prabowo expresses shock at ‘excessive police actions’ after delivery rider's death, calls for probe

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has called for an investigation into the death of a ridehailing driver who was run over by a police tactical vehicle during a student protest in Jakarta on Thursday (Aug 28) night, saying he was “shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions” of the police force.

In a video statement on Friday, Prabowo said he was “saddened and concerned” by the death of Gojek driver Affan Kurniawan, 21, and sent his condolences. The government will “guarantee his family’s livelihood”, said the president, calling for the public to be calm and trust in his government.

Earlier, officials had apologised and vowed a transparent probe.

“We offer our deepest apologies to the victim, his family and the wider online motorcycle taxi driver community,” Indonesian national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters early Friday morning after paying respects to the late Affan and his family.

“I deeply regret what happened,” he said at a press conference held at the hospital where Affan was sent after being hit. Affan was reportedly not involved in the protest and was doing deliveries at the time.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri also apologised and vowed full accountability, including ensuring legal action against those involved, when he spoke to the media hours before Listyo.

The Professional and Security Division (Propam) of the national police has detained seven officers from the Jakarta Metro Jaya Regional Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) in connection with the incident.

They are currently being questioned, said Propam chief Abdul Karim, who emphasised a transparent probe with the involvement of external oversight bodies to ensure accountability.

The incident occurred at around 7.25pm on Thursday in the Pejompongan area in central Jakarta, near the parliament building where various protests have taken place this week.

Thursday’s protest was led by labour unions demanding better wages, an end to layoffs and stronger anti-corruption measures. Their six demands included a revision to Indonesia’s 2020 Job Creation Law, elimination of outsourcing practices, raising of minimum wages and lowering taxes.