Protesters in Indonesia slam new US$3,000 monthly housing perk for MPs, who defend it as ‘carefully calculated’

JUSTIFIED SPENDING?

The MPs’ allowance was announced by Adies Kadir, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, days after Prabowo revealed next year’s budget in his first State of the Nation address on Aug 15.

Adies was responding to questions from journalists on whether parliament would see an increased budget next year. Indonesia has a total of 580 members in its House of Representatives, its more powerful lower chamber.

House of Representatives secretary-general Indra Iskandar had said in October last year that current MPs would no longer be provided with official residences as the condition of many of the residences had deteriorated and were no longer habitable.

They were previously housed in a gated housing complex built in the late 1980s, some 10km from the parliament building.

MPs had petitioned to be given a cash allowance, and Indra said at the time the amount to be given as housing allowance was under review.

The lawmakers will also receive a rice allowance increase from 10 million rupiah to 12 million rupiah per month, and fuel allowances rising from 5 million rupiah to 7 million rupiah per month.

“The finance minister also felt sorry for our fellow MPs. That’s why the allowances were increased, and we thank her for that,” Adies said last week, adding, “only the allowances I mentioned earlier were raised”.

Even without the housing allowance, MPs already earn up to 230 million rupiah per month from other allowances and attendance bonuses they are entitled to, according to transparency advocacy group Fitra.

The public backlash was almost immediate.

On social media, TikTok and Instagram users shared videos juxtaposing commuters on cramped buses and trains with footage of MPs laughing and dancing during the State of the Nation address. On Twitter, the hashtag #bubarkanDPR or “disband the parliament” trended.

Some lawmakers defended the allowance.

Singer-turned-MP Sigit Purnomo, better known by his stage name Pasha Ungu, said the decision was made carefully by both executive and legislative branches of the government.

“Everything has been calculated carefully. What are the needs of MPs? How does it fit with the government’s finances? Does it make sense or not?” he said, as quoted by news outlet Kompas on Monday.

Even lawmakers from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), one of just two political parties outside of Prabowo’s ruling coalition, supported the allowances.

“(The figure) has been calculated well and adjusted to the conditions and prices in Jakarta," PDI-P stalwart and parliament speaker Puan Maharani said on Aug 21, as quoted by Tempo.