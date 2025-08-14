New Indonesia capital or ghost town? President Prabowo's lack of urgency towards Nusantara fuels debate, fears

JAKARTA: Ahead of Indonesia’s Aug 17 Independence Day last year, Nusantara was abuzz with activity as construction crews worked round the clock to make sure the future capital was presentable to the throng of senior government officials, foreign dignitaries and journalists in attendance.

Despite various hiccups stemming from the lack of accommodation and basic public infrastructure, Nusantara hosted its first Independence Day ceremony.

Many Indonesians assumed that future celebrations would be held there.

This Sunday (Aug 17), however, the ceremony to mark Indonesia’s 80th year of independence will return to familiar territory: Jakarta’s Merdeka Palace.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

President Prabowo Subianto’s decision not to host celebrations in Nusantara, coupled with other moves that observers say signal a muted interest in the capital relocation, has raised doubts about the East Kalimantan city’s future in the minds of observers and various political parties.

Placing Nusantara on the backburner could spell backlash for Prabowo ahead of the 2029 presidential election by creating a rift with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, observers said.

It could also hurt investor confidence in the project, observers said.

Taking into account Indonesia’s recent deployment of a modern short-range ballistic missile system in East Kalimantan that would help safeguard Nusantara from a range of threat scenarios, experts told CNA that only time will tell if the capital relocation takes place as planned.

CONTROVERSIAL TO BEGIN WITH

In 2019, Jokowi mooted the idea to move Indonesia’s administrative centre, arguing that Jakarta’s crippling traffic congestion, regular flooding, polluted air and sinking land surface made it no longer fit to be the nation’s capital.

A new city needed to be built somewhere in Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of Borneo, that was free of natural disasters and geographically positioned near the literal centre of the country, he said.

Jokowi also hoped relocating the capital would correct the deep economic imbalance between the archipelago’s well-developed western provinces and its long-neglected eastern frontiers.

But the project struggled to win the hearts and minds of many Indonesians and criticism poured in from multiple fronts even before the project broke ground in 2022.

Environmentalists warned of irreparable damage to Kalimantan’s delicate rainforest ecosystem. Indigenous communities worried that they might be displaced or have their traditional way of life impacted. Experts questioned the viability of pumping tens of billions of dollars into a project that might not yield the promised returns.