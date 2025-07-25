Indonesia touts ‘big, gutsy’ plan for 80,000 cooperatives to help villagers, but experts flag financial risks

JAKARTA: From loans for underbanked farmers to distributing subsidised goods and food aid to poor families, millions of rural Indonesians’ woes could be solved by a newly launched initiative, according to officials.

These Red-White cooperatives, named after the colours of the country’s national flag, will not only distribute goods subsidised by the government, like cooking oil and fertilisers, but also offer a wide range of services.

While its intentions might be noble, the initiative - which comes with a 400 trillion rupiah (US$25 billion) price tag – could pose serious risks to the economy if not executed properly, analysts said.

They warned that the programme could suffer the same fate as a failed Suharto-era policy, which was riddled with mismanagement and corruption practices. Based on the number of cooperatives set up, current President Prabowo Subianto’s programme is nine times bigger than the country’s second president’s.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Due to the sheer scale of the newly-launched programme and the way these cooperatives are financed, experts said Prabowo’s initiative could also leave some villages trapped in a cycle of debt while state-owned banks risk having liquidity issues.

“Many cooperatives are not professionally managed and eventually collapsed because of mismanagement, mounting debt and corruption,” Achmad Nur Hidayat, an economics and public policy lecturer from the Jakarta National Development University, told CNA.

Speaking at a launch ceremony for the cooperatives in Central Java on Monday (Jul 21), Prabowo said more than 80,000 of these cooperatives will operate across Indonesia over the next three months, adding that 108 are currently operational.

"Each village will have a warehouse to store (people's) harvests. We will also have shops for basic necessities, along with savings and loans services,” Prabowo said.

Each cooperative will also operate a small clinic and a pharmacy as well as offer transportation solutions for farmers looking to bring their goods to nearby markets, he added.