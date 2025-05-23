Fiercest outcry yet of Prabowo placing uniformed men in civilian posts, as convicted army general becomes customs chief

JAKARTA: An active military general previously convicted of kidnapping pro-democracy activists was appointed on Friday (May 23) to a key role in Indonesia’s Finance Ministry, sparking what observers say is the fiercest criticism yet of President Prabowo Subianto's moves to place senior uniformed personnel in top civilian roles.

The swearing-in of Lieutenant General Djaka Budhi Utama as director-general of Indonesia’s customs and excise office also heightens fears of a return to the days of Suharto’s rule, when the military had far-reaching control over civilian life, the experts also say.

Previously a senior official at the State Intelligence Agency, the 57-year-old Djaka joins a growing list of active military or police officers given strategic government roles since Prabowo – himself a retired general – took office last October.

That same month, the president appointed Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya as cabinet secretary, a minister-level position. Teddy was Prabowo’s aide during his time as defence minister from 2019 to 2024.

At least six active military officials have since been appointed to various roles in ministries, agencies and state-owned enterprises.

On Monday, an active police officer, Inspector General Mohammad Iqbal, was appointed secretary-general of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD), one of two parliamentary chambers of Indonesia.

Their appointments have incited worry that Indonesia is returning to the days of the authoritarian rule of Suharto, who governed from 1968 until 1998. The Suharto era saw the military in control of nearly every aspect of civilian life until a student movement forced him to resign on May 21, 1998. Suharto was also Prabowo’s father-in-law.

Djaka’s appointment, however, has sparked greater concern among activists and experts because of his previous conviction and the technical role he has been given.

His is also one of the most senior roles handed to an active military officer under Prabowo’s watch.

DJAKA HAS RESIGNED FROM MILITARY, SAYS MINISTER

In 1999, Djaka and 10 other members of the special forces’ “Rose Team” were found guilty by a military tribunal for the 1997-1998 kidnapping of 22 pro-democracy activists who were critical of then-president Suharto. To this day, 13 of these activists are still missing.