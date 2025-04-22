IN FOCUS: How has Prabowo fared after 6 months as Indonesia’s president?

“Why was it red? Because of Danantara and concerns about the state-owned enterprises, especially the banks under Danantara, people (in Danantara) who hold dual positions,” said Bhima, referring to Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund launched on Feb 24 and headed by Minister of Investment Rosan Perkasa Roeslani.

Danantara aims to manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises in the country worth more than US$900 billion and reinvest their dividends in commercial projects.

It has named former presidents Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as members of its steering committee.

However, some observers are concerned about the transparency of Danantara as it is unclear how it would be audited and by who.

The government has said that the Corruption Eradication Commission and the country’s audit board can audit Danantara, but so far the mechanism is not clear.

Bhima also noted that the country’s tax revenue has declined in recent months due to a state spending deficit.

As of the end of March, Indonesia’s tax revenue in the first three months of this year was 322.6 trillion rupiah. This is 18 per cent lower compared to the first three months last year, when the country’s tax revenue was 393.91 trillion rupiah.

This has in turn affected government spending, which dropped 11.7 per cent in February.

He said he cannot recall both tax revenue and government spending dipping like this under previous presidencies, adding that the current government’s debt levels have also gone up compared to the past.

“What does this all mean? It means that the economy is getting worse,” he added.

Economist Wijayanto Samirin from Jakarta’s Paramadina University believes the government does not have a comprehensive, realistic plan about where the nation should be heading based on solid technocracy.

He also said there are too many ambitious and expensive programmes - such as the free meal programme and a plan to provide three million affordable homes - without experts leading them and without a concrete plan.

Prabowo’s affordable homes scheme aims to provide three million houses annually for low-income earners, defined as people who earn less than eight million rupiah per month.

The programme needs 750 trillion rupiah per year, and for this year the government has set aside 40.27 trillion rupiah, with the hopes of getting the remaining funds from foreign investors.

Wijayanto noted that the previous Jokowi government had a scheme to provide one million houses for the lower-income group. Still, it did not succeed, so aiming for three million houses would be even more challenging.

He also thinks that if the government has a limited budget, the free meal programme should not target 82.9 million people but just poor people.

“The free nutritious meal programme has indeed spurred economic growth, but it also has contributed to a deficit budget because the budget for the programme is taken from the budget which was supposed to be used for other things,” said Wijayanto.

Tangerang-based mother of one Mega, 41, also thinks the free nutritious meal programme hurts the state budget.

“The programme is actually good but (only) as long as there is ample budget and (it is) not taking up the budget for other programmes,” said Mega, who only wants to be identified by her first name and works as a banker.

“It puts a huge burden on the state finances and makes investors run away. It would be better to stop it,” said Mega, who has a nine-year-old daughter.