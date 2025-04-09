Indonesia President Prabowo’s first meeting with rival leader Megawati raises questions over PDI-P joining ruling coalition: Experts

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto’s first meeting with Megawati Soekarnoputri since his inauguration has sparked questions on whether the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will eventually join the ruling coalition, say experts.

Analysts told CNA that while that is still too early to tell, the meeting emphasises that the “lines of communication are still open” and that both parties have their own respective interests which they would like to secure.

'”The meeting can be interpreted, directly or indirectly, as an effort to secure their own interests, both on Mega(wati)'s side and Prabowo's,” Agung Baskoro, a political observer from political research and consulting company, Trias Politika Strategis, told CNA.

The meeting was confirmed by a senior official from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party who posted photos of the meeting on his social media accounts on Tuesday evening.

“Weaving unity for our Indonesia,” Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Gerindra’s executive chairman wrote on X.

Local media reported that the one and a half hour closed-door meeting was held at Megawati’s residence at Jalan Teuku Umar, Central Jakarta, without the presence of any officials from PDI-P or even Gerindra, despite Prabowo reportedly arriving accompanied by some high-ranking executives of his party.

Dasco however declined to comment when asked by reporters on Tuesday evening about whether PDI-P would join the ruling coalition after the meeting.

Asked about what was discussed, Dasco said the two senior politicians mostly spoke in private.

“What’s clear is they discussed the future of Indonesia and how to work together for the country’s development,” Dasco was quoted as saying on Tuesday by local news outlet Jakarta Post.