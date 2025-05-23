Commentary: Weak rupiah could benefit Indonesia in Trump’s trade war

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian currencies have staged a remarkable rebound since United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Apr 2.

Despite initial weakness on fears that their economies will tank, currencies have strengthened against the US dollar, even as the White House walked back on the most punishing tariffs. This is mainly due to US dollar weakness, with expectations that the US Federal Reserve would soon need to cut rates to boost its economy.

However, that has not saved the Indonesian rupiah, which hit its lowest levels since the 1997 to 1998 Asian Financial Crisis. Before Mr Trump’s tariffs, Indonesia’s central bank was forced to step in on Mar 25 to defend the currency.

The rupiah fell to an all-time low of 16,970 against the US dollar on Apr 9 as markets roiled from Mr Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Though the rupiah has rebounded from its trough, it has been one of the worst-performing Asian currencies on a year-to-date basis.

Indonesia’s stock market also plunged this year, with non-residents recording a net sell-off of about US$1.8 billion in stocks and bonds on a year-to-date basis.

INVESTOR CONCERNS

Investors are concerned about the impact on the US tariffs on Indonesia’s near-term growth prospects. Palm oil, footwear, low-value electrical apparatus, apparel and furniture are the sectors that will suffer from lower exports to the US.

After all, Indonesia's economy - and its currency - had benefitted from its booming trade surplus with the US. Indonesia's trade surplus with the US has grown in recent years, reaching its peak of US$16.9 billion in 2024.