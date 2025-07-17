The way Indonesia deals with US, EU could set bad precedent for countries looking to forge similar deals

JAKARTA: The latest trade deal between Indonesia and the United States could set a “bad example” for countries looking to make similar arrangements with the Western superpower, according to some experts.

And as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats spread ripples of economic uncertainty, analysts also cautioned against the potential pitfalls of a recently finalised agreement between the Southeast Asian archipelago and the European Union (EU).

In Trump’s plans to impose lofty “reciprocal” tariffs on goods imported from almost every country and territory around the world, Indonesia was initially hit by a 32 per cent tariff on Apr 2, which was then abruptly postponed for three months to leave room for negotiations.

At first, talks between Jakarta and Washington appeared to have been fruitless, with Trump informing Indonesia on Jul 7 that the tariff would remain at 32 per cent.

But he has backtracked on that decision, announcing on social media on Wednesday (Jul 16) that the US tariff on Indonesian goods will be lowered to 19 per cent.

The uncertainty triggered by the tariff threats could cause some countries to look towards other trade alliances, experts told CNA.

“Suddenly, every country is looking to diversify their markets and seek more reliable trading partners,” Yusuf Rendy Manilet, an economist from the think tank Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), told CNA, adding that Trump’s tariff decisions have so far been subjective and arbitrary.

“Trump’s policies have been unpredictable and without solid grounds. He is even hitting his allies with lofty tariffs.”

But as countries around the world rush to find new markets, some nations might be tempted to roll back long-standing policies and water down key environmental and industrial protections in exchange for sealing the deal quickly, said analysts.

Analysts warned that such rushed negotiations could lead to trade imbalance, job losses and environmental damage, as they also cautioned against countries potentially sacrificing their domestic interests.