100,000 rally in Central Java’s Pati regency for local leader's resignation over controversial policies

PATI, Central Java: Around 100,000 residents took to the streets of Pati regency in Central Java on Wednesday (Aug 13), calling for the immediate resignation of its district head - regent Sudewo - following widespread anger over his controversial tax hike.

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has expressed regret over the violent mass protest and is monitoring the situation, according to State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi on Wednesday, as reported by state news agency Antara.

The Jakarta Post reported that the protesters had begun gathering before dawn on Wednesday outside the Regional Administration Office in Pati, with many arriving on trucks from various areas across the regency.

They carried banners with messages such as “Take down the Regent”, “Let’s fight the arrogant regent” and “Step down, Sudewo, or people will remove you by force”.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tensions escalated as protesters threw objects at police barricades, while security forces responded by firing tear gas and spraying water cannons to disperse the crowd.

A police vehicle was also set on fire by protesters, local media reported.

Around noon, Sudewo himself arrived in an armoured vehicle in a white shirt and black cap to address the crowd.

“I deeply apologise, I will do better,” said the Gerindra party politician, as quoted by Tribun Jateng.

However, the crowd reacted by throwing plastic water bottles, sandals and rotten tomatoes.

His security team shielded him with police riot shields before he was swiftly escorted back into the Regional Administration Office.