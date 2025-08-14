100,000 rally in Central Java’s Pati regency for local leader's resignation over controversial policies
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has expressed regret over the violent mass protest against Pati’s regent Sudewo, who is from his own Gerindra party.
PATI, Central Java: Around 100,000 residents took to the streets of Pati regency in Central Java on Wednesday (Aug 13), calling for the immediate resignation of its district head - regent Sudewo - following widespread anger over his controversial tax hike.
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has expressed regret over the violent mass protest and is monitoring the situation, according to State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi on Wednesday, as reported by state news agency Antara.
The Jakarta Post reported that the protesters had begun gathering before dawn on Wednesday outside the Regional Administration Office in Pati, with many arriving on trucks from various areas across the regency.
They carried banners with messages such as “Take down the Regent”, “Let’s fight the arrogant regent” and “Step down, Sudewo, or people will remove you by force”.
Tensions escalated as protesters threw objects at police barricades, while security forces responded by firing tear gas and spraying water cannons to disperse the crowd.
A police vehicle was also set on fire by protesters, local media reported.
Around noon, Sudewo himself arrived in an armoured vehicle in a white shirt and black cap to address the crowd.
“I deeply apologise, I will do better,” said the Gerindra party politician, as quoted by Tribun Jateng.
However, the crowd reacted by throwing plastic water bottles, sandals and rotten tomatoes.
His security team shielded him with police riot shields before he was swiftly escorted back into the Regional Administration Office.
The chaos persisted, with demonstrators throwing rocks at the building’s windows, reported Jakarta Post.
An hour later, protesters eventually stormed the Pati Legislative Council building, prompting local councilors to convene an emergency session.
In response, the council agreed to exercise its right of inquiry to investigate Sudewo’s policies and form a special task force to investigate potential misconduct as a basis for impeachment, local media reported.
The move was unanimously approved by all eight political parties represented in the council, including Sudewo’s own Gerindra party.
Sudewo has said that he “respected” the legislative council’s decision but remained firm that he would not step down from his position.
“I can’t simply resign from my post. I was elected through a democratic process in accordance with the constitution. There is a proper mechanism we must follow for matters like this,” Sudewo said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antaranews.
At least 40 people were injured and required hospital treatment, including seven police officers and one journalist.
Authorities on Thursday denied earlier claims that two people were killed during the protest.
Central Java Police head of public relations Artanto said that this was based on police checks at several hospitals and other healthcare facilities around the regency to verify if there were any casualties during the protest.
“There are no reports of any fatalities,” said Artanto, as quoted by Tempo.
PROTEST AGAINST SUDEWO’S 250% PROPERTY TAX HIKE
The protest on Wednesday was sparked by Sudewo’s plan announced in June to increase property taxes by up to 250 per cent in certain areas in the regency only about two months into his term.
He had justified the move by highlighting the regency’s property tax rate that had not been revised since 2011, despite regulations requiring local governments to adjust rates at least once every three years.
Local residents had condemned the tax hike, with many accusing Sudewo of being out of touch for implementing such a steep increase amid a nationwide economic slowdown.
And the following month in July, the regent triggered another controversy with a public statement regarding a planned protest against the tax hike, which was initially set to draw around 5,000 participants.
“Go ahead and protest, whether it’s 5,000 or even 50,000 people, I won’t be afraid,” he had said in July, as quoted by Jakarta Post.
“I will move forward with the tax increase and won’t back down, not even a single step,” he added.
The backlash then made national headlines, according to local media, prompting Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi, Home Minister Tito Karnavian and even Prabowo who leads the Gerindra Party, to urge Sudewo to reconsider the policy.
Under mounting pressure, the 56-year-old regent eventually scrapped the tax hike on Aug 8 and issued a public apology.
But residents continued with the planned protest on Wednesday, demanding his resignation and citing other controversial policies he launched.
Referring to Sudewo’s public statement, Prasetyo, the State Secretary Minister and also Prabowo’s spokesperson, said that the central government has repeatedly urged central and local officials to exercise prudence when speaking to the public.
“This is especially when it comes to communicating policies that will have direct impact on the public,” Prasetyo added, as quoted by Antara.
According to Jakarta Post, some of Sudewo’s controversial policies include his decision to reduce the school week from six to five days, the abrupt dismissal of hundreds of local hospital employees without severance pay and a proposed renovation of a mosque that many residents view as an unnecessary spending, since the mosque had already undergone major repairs just a few years earlier.
To impeach a regent or mayor, at least two-thirds of the regional council members must approve the motion in a plenary session. If the motion passes, the council then submits the impeachment request to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The case is then reviewed by the Supreme Court, which conducts a substantive judicial review of the charges.If the court upholds the impeachment, the Ministry of Home Affairs is legally required to dismiss the regional head within 30 days of the court’s ruling.